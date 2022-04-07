Hammes, a nationally recognized leader in healthcare development, will break ground on the new Jackson Medical Plaza in McAllen, Texas.
MILWAUKEE, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Hammes, a nationally recognized leader in healthcare development, will break ground on the new Jackson Medical Plaza at 4211 North Jackson Road in McAllen, Texas on April 7.
Hammes is serving as the developer for the new 43,000-square-foot facility and will retain ownership upon its completion in early 2023.
Jackson Medical Plaza will serve as a new location for Texas Digestive Specialists and The Advanced Weight Loss Center at TDS as they expand their services and locations in the Rio Grande Valley. The new medical plaza will also house the McAllen Endoscopy Center, which is a joint venture between physicians and HCA Healthcare. This specialized state-of-the-art surgical facility will focus on gastroenterological and colorectal care with five procedure rooms and one operating room equipped with the latest technology. When fully ramped up, it is anticipated that the McAllen Endoscopy Center will care for thousands of patients per year and create dozens of new jobs.
Nolan Perez, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Texas Digestive Specialists, commented "We are thrilled to be expanding our services and locations in the Rio Grande Valley with the addition of this new location. We pride ourselves on comfortable, quality facilities that are reflective of the care our patients have come to expect from Texas Digestive Specialists."
"We are proud to bring this new facility to life for Texas Digestive Specialists, the McAllen Endoscopy Center, and the McAllen community," said Justin Shea, Principal of Hammes Partners. "We offer a proven track record as the nation's top healthcare developer, specializing in medical office buildings, ambulatory surgery centers, and other healthcare facilities."
Boulder Associates is serving as the architect on the project, with Vaughn Construction serving as the contractor.
About Hammes
Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 23 consecutive years—including 19 years as No. 1— and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. http://www.hammes.com
Media Contact
Katherine Murray, Hammes, 414.509.2595, kmurray@hammes.com
SOURCE Hammes