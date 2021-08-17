MILWAUKEE and DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hammes is pleased to celebrate the grand opening of the new CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute in Tyler, Texas. Together with its affiliates, Hammes led the development of the new four-story, 62,000-square-foot facility from which comprehensive orthopedic and sports medicine services, podiatry, physical therapy, diagnostics, performance improvement and other services will be provided by CHRISTUS.
Hammes secured land for the new Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute adjacent to CHRISTUS' existing ambulatory surgery center and micro-hospital in Tyler. Together, the two buildings create a unified, campus-like setting.
"We're proud to bring this project to life through the comprehensive healthcare development capabilities that our platform has to offer," said Todd Kibler, Principal of Hammes Partners. "We look forward to supporting CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances as they carry out their mission in this new, state-of-the-art facility."
Earlier this year, Hammes was recognized as the nation's top outpatient developer in Revista's 2021 Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Hammes has also been recognized every year since 1998 as one of the nation's top developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction and Design Survey.
Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been ranked one of the nation's leading healthcare facility developers for 23 consecutive years—including 19 years as No. 1—by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. https://www.hammes.com/
