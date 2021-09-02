MILWAUKEE, Wis., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hammes Healthcare, a leading provider of consulting and project delivery services, celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for The Promise Project at Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC) in Towson, Maryland on Sept. 2.
Hammes is serving as program manager for The Promise Project, which includes a three-story, 117,000-square-foot patient care center, which is an addition to GBMC's current hospital, as well as the new 78,000-square-foot Sandra R. Berman Pavilion. The addition will feature a new main entry, lobby, three-story atrium, retail pharmacy, café, wellness/conference center, and two medical surgical units with a total of 60 new patient rooms. The Sandra R. Berman Pavilion will become the home to a number of services provided by GBMC's Sandra and Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute.
Hammes has been working with GBMC since June 2019. Hammes facilitated the Certificate of Need (CON) process with the State of Maryland and developed the budget for the entire program. Hammes also facilitated the procurement of the architectural and construction management teams and oversaw the design process.
"It's an exciting milestone that we celebrate today with GBMC and our project partners," said Michael Killian, Hammes Healthcare Regional Vice President. "Our team is deeply invested in and committed to the success of these projects, which will have a tremendous impact on the community."
The GBMC hospital addition is expected to be completed in fall 2023. The Sandra R. Berman Pavilion is expected to be completed in fall 2024.
About Hammes Healthcare
Hammes Healthcare is a national consulting firm that provides real estate and market strategy, facility planning, project management and development services to the healthcare industry. As a reflection of its commitment to the healthcare industry, Hammes has been ranked as a leading healthcare facility developer for 23 consecutive years by Modern Healthcare's Construction and Design Survey. Hammes has managed in excess of 57 million square feet of complex new, expansion, renovation, replacement, ambulatory care and acute care projects with a value of more than $23 billion for hospitals and health systems nationwide. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. http://www.hammes.com
