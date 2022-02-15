MILWAUKEE, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hammes Healthcare, a leading provider of consulting and project management services, is pleased to celebrate the completion of a 40-bed, two-story vertical expansion of the Emory Johns Creek Hospital in Johns Creek, Georgia. Hammes has been serving as Emory Healthcare's project manager on this complex vertical expansion since 2019.
The vertical bed tower expansion added a fifth and sixth floor to the hospital's existing patient tower. The sixth floor includes 40 medical/surgical patient beds and associated support spaces. The fifth floor is currently shelled space that will include hospitalists' offices, an additional 13-bed build-out mirroring the sixth floor and storage space.
Also associated with the project is the renovation of the hospital's intensive care unit and a new 640-car parking garage. This past summer marked the completion of the three-story vertical expansion of the attached medical office building. The interior buildout of the medical office building is still underway, likely to be completed at the end of the year.
"It has been a privilege to support Emory Healthcare on this unique and complex vertical expansion project," said John Healy, Hammes Healthcare Senior Vice President. "We are excited to reach this significant milestone and look forward to successfully completing the remaining aspects of the project by year-end."
Hammes Healthcare also served as Emory Healthcare's project manager for the Emory Musculoskeletal Institute in Atlanta, which was completed in October.
About Hammes Healthcare
Hammes Healthcare is a national consulting firm that provides real estate and market strategy, facility planning, project management and development services to the healthcare industry. As a reflection of its commitment to the healthcare industry, Hammes has been ranked as a leading healthcare developer for 23 consecutive years by Modern Healthcare's Construction and Design Survey. Hammes has managed in excess of 57 million square feet of complex new, expansion, renovation, replacement, ambulatory care, and acute care projects with a value of more than $23 billion for hospitals and health systems nationwide. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. https://www.hammes.com/
