MILWAUKEE, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hammes Healthcare, a leading provider of consulting and project delivery services, celebrated the recent groundbreaking for the new Genesis Coshocton Medical Center in Coshocton, Ohio.
Genesis HealthCare engaged Hammes as its project manager for the new 60,000-square-foot medical center, which is expected to open in 2023. The new facility will include an emergency department with 10 beds, an overnight patient observation unit with 10 beds, an outpatient surgery center, imaging department, laboratory, pharmacy, cardiac diagnostics, respiratory therapy, medical office space for specialists and physical, occupational and speech therapies. The facility features a flexible design to accommodate the potential for future expansion.
"We're proud to support Genesis HealthCare on their new medical center, which will be a great benefit to the Coshocton community," said Chris Gricar, Vice President of Hammes Healthcare. "We have an experienced team of healthcare project management professionals who will work to ensure an on-time, on-budget delivery of this project."
Genesis HealthCare System is an integrated healthcare delivery system based in Zanesville, Ohio. The system includes a hospital and multiple outpatient locations throughout southeastern Ohio.
About Hammes Healthcare
Hammes Healthcare is a national consulting firm that provides real estate and market strategy, facility planning, project management and development services to the healthcare industry. As a reflection of its commitment to the healthcare industry, Hammes has been ranked as a leading healthcare facility developer for 23 consecutive years by Modern Healthcare's Construction and Design Survey. Hammes has managed in excess of 57 million square feet of complex new, expansion, renovation, replacement, ambulatory care and acute care projects with a value of more than $23 billion for hospitals and health systems nationwide. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. https://www.hammes.com
