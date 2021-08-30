MILWAUKEE, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hammes Healthcare, a leading provider of consulting and project delivery services, was pleased to celebrate the June 24th groundbreaking ceremony for the University of Rochester (UR) Medicine Center for Orthopaedics and Physical Performance in Henrietta, New York. While construction has been underway since 2020 to convert the former Sears building in Marketplace Mall to an ambulatory surgery center, the ceremony marked the start of the project's four-story outpatient clinical tower.
UR Medicine's new ambulatory orthopaedic campus will span more than 400,000 square feet to provide clinical care, research, education and community wellness. Upon opening in late 2022, the ambulatory surgery center will have eight operating rooms with additional pre- and post-operative rooms to support the most complex orthopedic surgical procedures. The new tower, which is set to open in late 2023, will house health and wellness and administrative spaces, and the UR Medicine Center for Human Athleticism and Musculoskeletal Performance and Prevention (CHAMPP).
Hammes Healthcare has been working with UR Medicine since late 2019 in the role of project manager. Hammes has served as an extension of UR Medicine's team to support the planning and design, demo and preconstruction, and construction phases of the project, as well as the selection of design-build partners.
"It's been a privilege to support UR Medicine on this significant project, which will expand state-of-the-art orthopedic services to the Rochester community and the region," said Nancy Connolly, President of Hammes Healthcare. "Our experienced team of healthcare-focused project managers looks forward to working with our partners and the university throughout the remainder of the project to ensure a timely and successful completion."
