MILWAUKEE, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hammes Healthcare, a leading provider of consulting and project delivery services, is pleased to celebrate the opening of the new Valley Health Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Virginia, which opened to patients on June 23. Hammes Healthcare provided operational readiness and transition planning services to ensure a safe, timely opening of the new 177,000-square-foot replacement hospital.
Hammes developed an Operational Readiness Plan for 20 different departments, specialty and primary care clinics to ensure preparedness for their first patient before moving into the new hospital and attached medical building. Hammes facilitated the development of an operational task list, the development and coordination of the requisite training and transition schedule. Leading up to the opening of the new hospital, Hammes simultaneously led the transition planning efforts to move the physical assets, equipment, departments and patients from the old hospital to the new.
One month before the opening, Hammes led Valley Health's staff through a series of mock scenarios to test new operations to ensure the clinical and ancillary staff were truly "patient ready."
"Our team members were critical in keeping this project on track during the COVID pandemic when Valley Health's leadership and staff were operationally overwhelmed," said Michael Killian, Regional Vice President of Hammes Healthcare. "We've had a great partnership with Valley Health on this and other projects and are proud to see the new Warren Memorial Hospital fully operational serving the community."
Hammes Healthcare has had a longstanding relationship with the Valley Health System, providing project management services for four previous hospital expansion and renovation projects in Virginia and West Virginia.
About Hammes Healthcare
Hammes Healthcare is a national consulting firm that provides real estate and market strategy, facility planning, project management and development services to the healthcare industry. As a reflection of its commitment to the healthcare industry, Hammes has been ranked as a leading healthcare developer for 23 consecutive years by Modern Healthcare's Construction and Design Survey and by Revista's Top Outpatient Development Report. Hammes has managed in excess of 57 million square feet of complex new, expansion, renovation, replacement, ambulatory care and acute care projects with a value of more than $23 billion for hospitals and health systems nationwide. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. http://www.hammes.com
Media Contact
Katherine Murray, Hammes, 414.509.2595, kmurray@hammes.com
SOURCE Hammes Healthcare