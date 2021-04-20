MILWAUKEE, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hammes has been recognized as the nation's top developer in the 2021 Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. The annual report, produced by healthcare real estate data firm Revista and Healthcare Real Estate Insights (HREI) magazine, is the only independently verified research project that focuses exclusively on outpatient developments including medical office buildings, outpatient surgery centers, clinics, urgent care centers, and freestanding emergency rooms/emergency departments.
"We view this recognition as a reflection of our team's professionalism and dedication to the healthcare space during a particularly challenging year," said Todd Kibler, Principal of Hammes Partners. "We are grateful to our team members for their commitment to our clients and to our clients for entrusting us with the execution of their strategic initiatives."
The Revista/HREI Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development report is not the only third-party source to recognize Hammes as the nation's No. 1 healthcare developer. For 19 years, Hammes has been ranked as the nation's top developer by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey.
