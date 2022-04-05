Hammes completed more outpatient development projects in 2021 than any other developer in the nation, according to the Revista 2022 Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report.
MILWAUKEE, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hammes completed more outpatient development projects in 2021 than any other developer in the nation, according to the Revista 2022 Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Hammes also ranked second overall in the category of projects started or completed in 2021. The annual report, which is produced by healthcare real estate data firm Revista and Healthcare Real Estate Insights (HREI) magazine, measures outpatient development activity, including medical office buildings, outpatient surgery centers, clinics, urgent care centers, and freestanding emergency rooms/emergency departments.
"Despite continued disruptions in 2021 resulting from the pandemic, our team found creative ways to advance and deliver strategically important outpatient projects for our healthcare clients," said Todd Kibler, Principal of Hammes Partners. "We believe our vertically integrated platform has allowed us to serve as a valuable partner and strategic advisor to healthcare providers as they seek to expand their ambulatory networks, capture market share, and optimally distribute services within the communities they serve."
In 2021, Hammes completed eight outpatient development projects located throughout the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. Hammes is currently managing the development of new outpatient facilities in nearly every region across the country.
About Hammes
Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been ranked one of the nation's leading healthcare facility developers for 23 consecutive years—including 19 years as No. 1—by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. http://www.hammes.com
