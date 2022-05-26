The Modern Healthcare 2022 Construction and Design Survey recognized Hammes as one of the nation's top healthcare developers.
MILWAUKEE, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Modern Healthcare 2022 Construction and Design Survey recognized Hammes as one of the nation's top healthcare developers. This marks the 24th consecutive year in which Hammes was ranked the No. 1 or No. 2 developer by the survey, including 19 years as No. 1.
The annual Modern Healthcare Construction and Design Survey ranks development companies based on the dollar volume of healthcare construction projects completed in a calendar year. Projects include outpatient and inpatient projects spanning new construction as well as expansions and renovations.
Earlier this year, Hammes was recognized as the top developer for outpatient projects completed in 2021 by the Revista Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report.
"We are proud to be recognized for our consistent performance and leadership in healthcare development," said Nancy Connolly, President of Hammes Healthcare. "To be ranked as one of the nation's top developers year after year is a testament to our team and reflects the trust and confidence our clients have in Hammes to deliver their strategic healthcare projects."
About Hammes
Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 24 consecutive years—including 19 years as No. 1—and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. http://www.hammes.com
