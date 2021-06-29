NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the hand sanitizer market in India, operating under the personal products industry. Technavio's latest report estimates the hand sanitizer market in India to register a decremental growth of USD 5.11 million during 2021-2025. The market growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 3M Co., Dabur India Ltd., Emami Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., ITC Ltd., Marico Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Himalaya Drug Co., and Unilever Group are among some of the major market participants.
The increasing prevalence of infectious and pandemic diseases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the rise in the availability of counterfeit products might hamper market growth.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation
Hand Sanitizer Market in India is segmented as below:
- Product
- Gel
- Spray
- Foam
- Wipes
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The hand sanitizer market in India report covers the following areas:
- Hand Sanitizer Market Size in India
- Hand Sanitizer Market Trends in India
- Hand Sanitizer Market Industry Analysis in India
This study identifies the growing demand for product customization as one of the prime reasons driving the hand sanitizer market growth in India during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hand sanitizer market growth in India during the next five years
- Estimation of the hand sanitizer market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hand sanitizer market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the hand sanitizer market vendors in India
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Gel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Spray - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Foam - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Wipes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Dabur India Ltd.
- Emami Ltd.
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- GOJO Industries Inc.
- ITC Ltd.
- Marico Ltd.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- The Himalaya Drug Co.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
