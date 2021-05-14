LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HANDLE Global, a healthcare supply chain technology and fulfillment company, today announces that its Capital Cycle Management or CCM™ platform has been selected as the winner of the "Best Data Visualization Solution" award in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards. The program is conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.
HANDLE Global is a leading provider of supply chain technology and fulfillment solutions, focused on improving the quality of data, transparency, & speed of decision-making. HANDLE's agnostic, category creating technology and fulfillment platform, Capital Cycle Management or CCM™, is a Healthcare Operating System that provides a seamless solution to Plan, Procure, Manage, and Dispose of capital assets. Using a proprietary algorithm, CCM™ brings actuarial precision to the planning and fulfillment of healthcare capital equipment by generating data-driven decisions for asset replacement based on factors such as age, repair history, utilization, and equipment technology. Additionally, HANDLE's Marketplace connects over 5,500 providers and vetted refurbishers providing procurement and End-of-Life options including equipment renewal, asset trade-ins, and active stockpiling.
"The healthcare supply chain is complex and makes it difficult to efficiently execute the planning and fulfillment of healthcare capital equipment with actuarial precision while being patient focused. We exist to make that job easier," said Kyle Green, Founder and CEO at HANDLE Global. "We are honored to receive this award from MedTech Breakthrough - especially given the year we have all experienced. We are doing this because we are purpose driven and want to make an impact in the world and this 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award is a fantastic validation as we deliver on that mission."
The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.
"HANDLE's extensive data analytics team is key to the visualization dashboard that clients can use to plan and fulfill the entire capital equipment lifecycle. Never has there been a time where MedTech is more fundamental to healthcare than it is today, and we congratulate HANDLE Global on breaking through the crowded MedTech landscape to take-home our 'Best Data Visualization Solution' for 2021," said James Johnson, Managing Director, MedTech Breakthrough.
About HANDLE Global
HANDLE Global provides healthcare supply chain technology and fulfillment solutions that bring actuarial precision to the planning and fulfillment of healthcare capital equipment. HANDLE's Capital Cycle Management or CCM™ platform provides a seamless solution to Plan, Procure, Manage, and Dispose of Capital Assets. CCM™ uses a proprietary algorithm to generate data-driven decisions on optimal timing for asset replacement based on factors such as age, repair history, utilization, and equipment technology. HANDLE works with hundreds of providers of all types and sizes to provide actionable intelligence, controls and foresight related to capital equipment fleets and budgets. To learn more, visit handleglobal.com. Follow us on LinkedIn!
About MedTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.
