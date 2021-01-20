TREVISO, Italy, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB TRADE SRL announces it has been selected as the exclusive distributor of Handshield products in the US. Handshield Mediterranean S.L., a Spanish company, has developed a hand protection wrap used against COVID-19, its variants, and other Coronaviruses that the world may encounter soon and in the future!

Handshield products are treated with "Si Bac Pure," a patented formulation known to be effective against viruses (including coronaviruses) and bacteria. The company also licenses the patent.

Handshield is presently working well in Europe for people carrying out their daily shopping and urban activities on handles, rails, doors, and other surfaces where they may contact viruses. The innovative Handshield Wrap products have appeared in several International broadcasts and press releases showing its protective qualities and cost effectiveness in many aspects of daily life, along with its extended life of 100 washes. Please visit our website at: www.hands-shield.com

Please contact: Giuseppe Pandovan - CEO of AB Trade SRL Plazza A. Moro 7, 31020 Villorba (TV) - Italy  Tel: +39-3428002140 email: 289515@email4pr.com 

In North America: Charles Reed P.O. Box 724 Framingham MA 01701 Tel:(508)308-7087 email:289515@email4pr.com  

