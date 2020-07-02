Hansa grants Sarepta exclusive license to develop and promote imlifidase as a potential pre-treatment prior to the administration of gene therapy in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, for patients with neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) to adeno-associated virus (AAV) Under the terms of the license:- Hansa will receive a USD 10 million upfront payment and is eligible for up to USD 397.5 million in development, regulatory and sales milestone payments - Hansa will book all sales of imlifidase and would be eligible for royalties in the high single-digits to mid-teens on any gene therapy sales enabled through pre-treatment with imlifidase in NAb-positive patients