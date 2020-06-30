LUND, Sweden, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma will publish its interim report for January-June 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CET on July 16, 2020. All interested parties are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the interim results and a business update, on the same date at 2:00 p.m. CET. The event will be hosted by Hansa Biopharma's CEO, Søren Tulstrup, and CFO, Donato Spota, and the presentation will be held in English.
Slides used in the presentation will be live on the company website during the call under "Events & Webcast," and will also be made available online after the call.
To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details provided below:
Dial-in numbers for participants:
SE: +46 8 56 64 27 07
UK: +44 333 300 92 65
US: +1 833 249 84 07
The webcast will be available on https://hansa.eventcdn.net/20200716/
For further information, please contact:
Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations
Hansa Biopharma
Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269
E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com
