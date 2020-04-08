NANPING, China, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (the "Company" or Nasdaq: HAPP), an innovative China-based nutraceutical and dietary supplements producer, announced today that the Company has received the CE certification from Istituto Servizi Europei Tecnologici ("ISET") for disposable hand sanitizer and started exporting this week. The first seven containers of 500,000 bottles of disposable hand sanitizer have been shipped to Malaysia, Australia and Poland.
The Company has been vigorously developing all kinds of epidemic prevention products including testing kits, masks and hand sanitizer, etc. since the outbreak of the COVID-19. As the pandemic becomes widely spread all over the world, the Company has been trying to obtain the qualification to export as well. On March 24, the Company obtained the CE certification for disposable hand sanitizer and was overloaded with orders from overseas since then. By April 8, all four production lines of disposable hand sanitizer were put into production, and the capacity has reached 200,000 bottles per day.
"As previously announced, we applied for CE certification in Europe and FDA certification in the U.S. for our epidemic prevention products. Obtaining the CE certification from ISET for disposable hand sanitizer is a great start and we expect to receive more certifications for our products in the near future. The COVID-19 has become a global disaster and caused a shortage of all kinds of supplies, especially prevention related materials. Again, as a public company in the U.S., we hope that we can be a part of the global efforts to combat this pandemic." said Mr. Xuezhu Wang, CEO of the Company.
About Happiness Biotech Group Limited
Headquartered in Nanping, China, Happiness Biotech Group Limited is an innovative China-based nutraceutical and dietary supplements producer focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a variety of products made from Chinese herbal extracts and other ingredients. The Company's goal is to provide high-quality products to our consumers. Over the past 14 years, the Company has established a product portfolio consisting of 32 CFDA registered "Blue-Cap" SKUs of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products. For more information, please visit: www.happ.org.cn.
