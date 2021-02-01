MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harbor Village, a drug and alcohol rehab center in Miami offering the full continuum of addiction treatment services, is proud to join Magellan Health as an in-network service provider. By joining Magellan Health's provider network, Harbor Village is able to provide life-changing behavioral health services to those struggling with addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders. Through this partnership, Harbor Village also welcomes clients with AvMed, HealthFirst, and CarePlus insurance coverage.
As an in-network provider, Harbor Village is able to help ease the path to recovery through affordable treatment options and personalized care plans. With cost being one of the most common obstacles in seeking help for substance abuse disorders, this partnership makes sobriety more accessible and attainable than ever before.
"Since we opened our doors in 2013, Harbor Village has always prioritized our clients and their success." said Andrea Horwitz, LCSW, Clinical Director, "We take pride in the work we do; each new person who passes through our doors becomes part of our recovery family. As an in-network provider with Magellan Health, AvMed, HealthFirst, and CarePlus, we are able to offer comprehensive, individualized treatment to a larger range of people who may otherwise be unable to get the help they need. This new partnership is part of our ongoing mission to help as many people as possible overcome addiction and trauma for a better life."
About Harbor Village:
Harbor Village's holistic approach to addiction treatment focuses on addressing addiction at its roots, identifying the core causes of substance abuse and empowering clients to lead a healthier, sober life. Recognized by the Joint Commission for their dedication to excellence in care, Harbor Village's team of clinical and behavioral health experts takes the time to establish genuine connections with each person to best serve their needs. From medically-assisted detox through inpatient and outpatient programs, Harbor Village's client-centered care offers the best chance at long-term recovery.
