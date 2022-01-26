HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Harborside has long been committed to providing our audience with the high-quality content and education they need through multiple channels. OncGenius continues that tradition in another innovative format, leveraging gamification so that our audience can continue to monitor the latest developments in oncology—and have fun while doing so," said Conor Lynch, Executive Vice President of Harborside.
OncGenius is refreshed multiple times per week, giving users the chance to regularly test their knowledge through new quizzes on trending topics and breaking news. The questions are developed by Harborside's team of editors, writers, and clinical experts, most of whom have been covering the oncology landscape for decades.
"There is a long history of friendly quizzing among oncologists. In 2022, Harborside sits at a unique vantage point within the space to create an alternative learning approach, with education at its core," said Lee Schweizer, Chief Digital Officer of Harborside.
In the future, OncGenius will expand its offerings to include image-, audio-, and video-based quizzes. In addition, users will be able to see how their performance compares to that of their colleagues through a leaderboard feature.
Harborside is the foremost medical communications company that oncology clinicians turn to for accurate content, news, and education. The company is based in Huntington, New York, and is the publisher of the Journal of the Advanced Practitioner in Oncology (JADPRO), The ASCO Post, and JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Harborside designs educational resources for nurse practitioners, PAs, pharmacists, and other advanced practitioners by publishing JADPRO, organizing the JADPRO Live conference, and providing the management services for the Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO).
