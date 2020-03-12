PALO ALTO, Calif., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of people in the U.S. cannot get access to the information they need and many do not even have internet access, smartphones or TVs to stay informed on important current events. Internet access and smartphone usage varies dramatically by age, education, and income.*
As a leading mobile workforce readiness platform for companies, education providers, and international development organizations, Cell-Ed enables and supports learning for adults with literacy, language, and digital access gaps. Many of these same adults are not getting the information they need to be protected from the coronavirus.
"At Cell-Ed, we believe that we all should have the information needed to protect ourselves and our communities from coronavirus/COVID-19 so we created this guide for everyone to access for free from any phone," explains Cell-Ed's CEO and founder Dr. Jessica Rothenberg-Aalami, Ph.D.
Cell-Ed's Coronavirus Guide is filled with practical advice from top experts like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) in English and Spanish on how to best protect ourselves, our loved ones, co-workers, and communities from these types of viruses.
Here is how it works:
Simply call Cell-Ed on any cell phone and through text and audio messaging, callers can listen to and read Cell-Ed's interactive guide filled with helpful information broken into easy-to-remember micro-lessons. There is no sign-up required and no cost.
Feel free to share this information with your audiences. To learn more about Cell-Ed's Coronavirus Guide, visit Cell-Ed.com/CV19.
INSTRUCTIONS
In English
Call 818-423-5533 on any cell phone
Enter 7582# when asked for a PIN Code by the voice on the call
Stay connected to the call and reply to the text messages
No smartphone or internet needed
En Español
Para estudiar el curso sobre el nuevo coronavirus, siga los pasos a continuación:
Llame al 818-423-5533 desde cualquier celular
Ingrese el código PIN 7582#
Manténgase conectado a la llamada y conteste los mensajes de texto
No se necesita un smartphone o internet
Cell-Ed is a mobile-first learning company based in Palo Alto, California, with a distributed worldwide workforce.
Cell-Ed's science-based learning is proven to teach essential life and job skills more effectively and in a fraction of time by delivering engaging micro-lessons, coaching, and certificates over messaging and audio on any mobile device, even a basic phone.
Currently, Cell-Ed's 100+ partners in 14 countries deliver Cell-Ed programs such as language and digital literacy, numeracy, job skills and their own custom programs via our training, communications, and data analytics platform to better reach, teach, text, coach and upskill their learners and workers on any device.
Contact: Anke@Cell-Ed.com
