TORONTO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the rapid changes in MedTech, the regulations and quality requirements also need to keep pace and address specific needs across different geographies. To do this, MedTech companies need to focus on connecting quality and regulatory to harmonize the product lifecycle.
Epredia, a global precision cancer diagnostics company, is doing just that. Epredia has consolidated four siloed systems into a single quality platform with a clear path to unify regulatory affairs and quality assurance. This harmonization helps eliminate manual efforts, reduce compliance risk and speed the total product lifecycle.
Join Mark Ramser, Senior Director - Global Quality, Epredia and Brian Scogland, Director Regulatory Strategy, Veeva MedTech in a live webinar on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 1pm EDT to hear about best practices and lessons learned in their journey to modernize their quality and regulatory systems, including connecting quality documentation, training, a new RIM solution, future connections to CAPA, complaints and change control.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Harmonizing QA & RA in MedTech: Epredia's Journey.
