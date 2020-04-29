PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences, LLC ("Harmony"), a private pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatment options for people living with rare diseases, announced today that the company has been recognized nationally among the top 10 biopharmaceutical companies on the 2020 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma™ list. Harmony earned this accolade based on an independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®, following results of a comprehensive, anonymous survey examining employee satisfaction and their workplace experiences.
"At Harmony, we put the wellbeing of the patients we serve and each of our employees at the heart of all we do," said John C. Jacobs, President and CEO. "Being recognized by Fortune as a Best Workplace is an honor and speaks to the dedication our team has to upholding our company's core values, maintaining a supportive and inclusive culture, and delivering value to patients by embracing innovation."
The award is based on a voluntary, statistically validated, anonymous survey completed by Harmony employees that evaluated company values, trust in leadership, and ability to reach their full potential as members of the organization.
The complete 2020 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma list is available at: https://www.fortune.com/best-workplaces-biotechnology-pharmaceuticals/.
About Harmony Biosciences, LLC
Harmony Biosciences, LLC is a private pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The company was founded in October 2017 by Paragon Biosciences, LLC with a vision to provide novel treatment options for people living with rare and orphan diseases, with an emphasis on central nervous system disorders, starting with patients living with narcolepsy. Harmony's financing has come from highly experienced equity investors. For more information on Harmony Biosciences, visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.
About Paragon Biosciences:
Paragon is a life science innovator that creates, invests in and builds bioscience companies. We solve complex challenges by advancing science. Paragon focuses on four areas of life science innovation including artificial intelligence, gene therapy, synthetic biology and biopharmaceuticals. Our current portfolio includes Castle Creek Biosciences, Emalex Biosciences, Evozyne, Harmony Biosciences, Qlarity Imaging, Skyline Biosciences, and a consistent flow of incubating companies in development. Paragon stands at the intersection of human need, life science, and company creation. For more information, please visit: ParagonBioSci.com.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists, including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists.
