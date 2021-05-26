Harmony Biosciences logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmony Biosciences)

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs, today announced that Harmony's President and CEO, John Jacobs, will participate in fireside chats and host investor meetings at the following upcoming virtual conferences:

  • Jefferies Healthcare Conference

    Fireside Chat: June 2, 2:30pm ET
  • Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

    Fireside Chat: June 10, 3:50pm ET
  • Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

    Fireside Chat: June 21, 3:20pm ET

The live audio webcast of the fireside chats will be available on the investor page of Harmony's website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/

About Harmony Biosciences 

Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The Company was established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, with a vision to provide novel treatment options for people living with rare neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs. For more information on Harmony, please visit the company's website: www.harmonybiosciences.com.

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact: 

Lisa Caperelli 

484-539-9736 

lcaperelli@harmonybiosciences.com 

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact: 

Nancy Leone 

215-891-6046 

nleone@harmonybiosciences.com 

