PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, today announced that Harmony's President and CEO, John C. Jacobs, will participate in fireside chats and host investor meetings at the following upcoming virtual conferences:
- Citi's 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference
- 1x1 Meetings: Wednesday and Thursday, September 8-9, 2021
- 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
- Fireside Chat: September 10, 10:40am ET
- 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
- 1x1 Meetings: Tuesday, September 28, 2021
The live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor page of Harmony's website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences is a commercial stage pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The Company was established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, and is focused on providing novel treatment options for people living with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. For more information on Harmony, please visit the company's website: www.harmonybiosciences.com.
