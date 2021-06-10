THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With Father's Day approaching, Harmony Family Yoga is organizing a special event for families to celebrate this special holiday in a unique way. On June 19, 2021, Harmony Family Yoga will be hosting Bunny Yoga, which is geared towards families with younger children, teenagers, and animal lovers.
Harmony Family Yoga is a boutique yoga studio that offers yoga for kids, teenagers, and adults of all ages. They believe that every kid deserves to feel happy, grounded, and confident in their life. Using calming breathing techniques, yoga, and meditation tools to help tweens and teens to manage emotions through adolescence and become physically healthy, mentally, and emotionally balanced.
With Father's Day Bunny Yoga, your families will be able to improve inner strength, flexibility, and balance, all while creating closer bonds with each other and nature. Besides vinyasa, yin restorative, and heath yoga that is offered at Harmony Family Yoga, bunny yoga is unique and can offer the most benefits of stress relief, while encouraging a close interaction with Flemish Giant rabbits and adorable Holland Lop rabbits.
"We wanted to give each family member the opportunity to receive the benefits of yoga," said Cici Bo, owner of Harmony Family Yoga. "With the adorable bunnies on your back and belly, this will be an amazing experience for families to find inner peace and wind down while enjoying the Summer Solstice and celebrating Father's Day weekend."
There are two sessions (5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.) of Bunny Yoga taking place outdoors on Saturday, June 19. Tickets include a Family Pass that admits one child and one adult, an individual adult pass for $45, and the option to bring any additional siblings. With a limited amount of space, please pre-register to secure a spot. It is recommended guests bring their own yoga mats, towels, or picnic blankets for the family fun time. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity and sells out quickly, so be sure to pre-register!
To find more information and sign up for Father's Day Bunny Yoga, please visit https://harmonyfamilyyoga.com/bunny-yoga/.
About Harmony Family Yoga
As a post-pandemic opened yoga studio located in the Conejo Valley, Harmony Family Yoga was created as an international school of learning that offers yoga to all ages. Harmony Family Yoga re-grouped with trauma-informed and trauma-sensitive training to dedicate our teaching towards healing after the pandemic with a new team of yoga instructors. Harmony Family Yoga is a dedicated studio whose goal is to become a resource for our local community and help children and teens become healthy in their minds and body.
