TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The healthcare industry spends $7M on average for each data breach occurrence, according to recent reports. As a leader in delivering health information technology, reimbursement, and population health services, Harmony Healthcare partnered with Todd Renner, FBI Supervisory Special Agent and 20+ year cyber expert, and hosted healthcare executives during a 1-hour digital event focused on specific ways to combat evolving cyber risks.
The event highlighted that cyber attacks on healthcare organizations have become a patient safety issue and that prevention is not the sole responsibility of IT departments. Instead, it must be treated as a system-wide responsibility.
"As the conversation on the cyber threat landscape evolves, Harmony stands ready to assist healthcare organizations in need of highly specialized talent to reduce risk and exposure," said Randy Verdino, Harmony Healthcare CEO. "From ransomware attacks to data breaches to inside threats and beyond, healthcare organizations are prime targets."
"Technology-enabled advancements in patient care have led to rapid adoption of devices and applications that also widened the field of attack for cyber criminals," said Neal Rikal, Harmony Healthcare Client Solutions Director, IT. "Cyber teams must receive internal funding to scale their organization to cover the expanding threat landscape."
About Harmony Healthcare:
Harmony Healthcare delivers expert level consultants within health information technology, reimbursement, and population health to providers on a national basis and across all care settings. The company empowers healthcare organization success, enhances clinical and financial outcomes, and enables the transition to value-based healthcare. For more information, please visit https://harmony.solutions/.
