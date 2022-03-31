Centrally located in Delray Beach, Florida, Harmony Outpatient Center offers affordable PHP and IOP services for those ready to overcome their addiction and start on their recovery journey.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Substance abuse treatment center Harmony Outpatient Center in Delray Beach, Florida offers flexible and affordable treatment programs for their patients. With the help of Clinical Director and CEO Elodie Santoro, Harmony Outpatient has been able to expand their reach and provide addiction treatment to those battling addiction all across South Florida.
Elodie completed her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Florida Atlantic University and was a member of the Broward Psychological Association. She completed professional trainings and certifications in several fields that include domestic violence, eating disorders, LGBTQI, and trauma. She believes in a multi-faceted approach that includes cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), group counseling, life skill training, support group meetings, and more. EMDR therapy will also become part of the Harmony Outpatient Center process soon.
Along with rehabilitation services, Harmony Outpatient Center provides medical detox (detoxification) services. This is an extremely important step towards recovery for patients and is difficult to navigate without the help of a trained team of professionals. The specialists at Harmony Outpatient Center provide the care and treatment needed to help manage withdrawal symptoms. Maintaining safety and comfort during this phase is key and the medical staff at Harmony Outpatient Center provides the support patients need to detox in a safe and effective way.
Harmony Outpatient Center provides various outpatient addiction treatment programs including intensive outpatient treatment (IOP) and partial hospitalization (PHP). The Harmony staff recognizes that addiction recovery looks different for everyone, which is why they make it their priority to customize treatment plans to meet the needs and recovery goals of each client.
For more information about Harmony Outpatient Center, contact them at (561) 529-9623 or visit their website: https://harmonyoutpatient.com/. Their team looks forward to answering any questions.
https://www.google.com/maps?cid=13771223811874667482
Harmony Outpatient Center | Delray Beach Rehab
1300 NW 17th Ave #160, Delray Beach, FL 33445
https://harmonyoutpatient.com/
(561) 529-9623
Media Contact
Harmony, Harmony Outpatient Center, +1 (561) 529-9623, admissions@harmonyoutpatient.com
Harmony, Harmony Outpatient Center, (561) 529-9623, admissions@harmonyoutpatient.com
SOURCE Harmony Outpatient Center