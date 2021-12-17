WAKEFIELD, Mass., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Affinity (Affinity), announces the addition of Medicare regulatory updates effective 01/01/2022 to ADS 10.4.1.
With this update, the pricing methods for Medicare/Commercial Outpatient PPS, HCPCS Code Fee Schedule (Apply Lab Packaging option), and Medicare/Commercial RBRVS in the ADS contracting module have been updated for 2022.
"Harris Affinity understands the criticality of Medicare pricing models for our customers. The quick addition of the Medicare OPPS and RBRVS-related regulatory updates shows our commitment to ensuring proper contracting calculations for customers," stated Nikhil Bhatia, Vice President of Research and Development.
This builds on the new functionality already included in ADS 10.4.1 such as costing methods in our activity-based costing that uses actual time to calculate labor, equipment, overhead, and other time-based costs to be more precise, support more for modern browsers, and enhancements to our automated reporting options. To learn more about the 10.4.1 release, contact Harris Affinity.
ABOUT HARRIS AFFINITY
Harris Affinity (Affinity) is a worldwide provider of software solutions to help healthcare organizations optimize the financial potential of their facilities and services. Through integrated and standalone solution options, Affinity's flagship product offerings combine sophisticated cost accounting and contract modeling, budgeting, and financial planning, and analytic tools to deliver the financial details healthcare providers need to support the sustainability of the organization. Harris Affinity, a wholly-owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation, is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts with licensed systems for use at more than 350 hospitals worldwide.
