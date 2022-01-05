WAKEFIELD, Mass., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Affinity announces update to recent integration of enterprise decision support software for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (St. Jude). A pediatric treatment and research facility focused on children's catastrophic diseases, St. Jude is currently transitioning from their legacy Electronic Health Record (EHR). This migration will update the data sources for their financial decision support solution provided by Harris Affinity Decision Support (ADS).
Harris Affinity will continue to provide the services and expertise necessary to guide St. Jude through this transition and ensure continuity in cost and reimbursement reporting and analysis.
"St. Jude has a longstanding relationship with Harris Affinity," shared Christina Bradley, Director, Financial Planning at St. Jude. "The Affinity Decision Support system enables us to monitor the cost of our patient care as we aspire to use our donor dollars as efficiently as possible. We're happy to continue this relationship as we strive to deliver advanced cures for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment."
Jay Adams, Executive Vice President at Harris Affinity, added, "We're extraordinarily excited to continue our partnership with St. Jude as they actively seek to evolve the technologies that advance their mission of delivering compassionate, quality care across the enterprise. This natural evolution helps further solidify Harris Affinity's commitment to helping integrate disparate data to support proactive visibility into costs, all to optimize 'care for the money.' Building long-term customer value is one of Harris Affinity's most important responsibilities, and we look forward to continuing to do so at St. Jude."
ABOUT HARRIS AFFINITY:
Harris Affinity (Affinity) provides software solutions to help healthcare organizations optimize the financial potential of their facilities and services. Through integrated and standalone solution options, Affinity's flagship product offerings combine a powerful calculation engine, prospective modelling and analytic tools to deliver financial details healthcare providers need to deliver high quality, cost effective patient care and support the strategic financial planning necessary to ensure the sustainability of the organization. Harris Affinity, a wholly owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation has licensed systems for use at more than 240 hospitals throughout North America.
