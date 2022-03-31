Harris Affinity Decision Support (ADS) Key Findings Report from the HFMA Peer Review Designation.
WAKEFIELD, Mass., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Affinity is proud to announce the official Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) HFMA Peer Review Designation of the Harris Affinity Decision Support (ADS) tool and make available the key findings from the report. The Peer review designation and Key Findings report indicate that the Harris Affinity Decision Support Tool has been evaluated by current customers, prospective customers, and an HFMA Peer Review panel on it's quality and effectiveness, and has received successful ratings.
Harris Affinity Decision Support (ADS) combines financial, clinical and patient activity information to help healthcare administrators understand patient costs and reimbursement. As a result, they're able to identify and take action on the paths of improvement for both financial performance and patient outcomes. The HFMA Peer Review Designation Report indicates top ratings in Data Accuracy, Ease of Use, Value, and More!
"The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the preeminent professional organization helping healthcare financial management executives and professionals navigate the complexities of the healthcare industry," said Jay Adams, executive vice president and general manager of Harris Affinity Decision Support.
To review the entire key findings report, visit us here.
Media Contact
Erikka Rainey, Harris Affinity, (866) 569-3375, erainey@harrisaffinity.com
SOURCE Harris Affinity