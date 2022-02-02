MATTHEWS, N.C., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter announced today it will be serving as an access point to free non-surgical N95 masks as part of its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Starting this week, customers can visit any local Harris Teeter store with a pharmacy to pick up complimentary masks while supplies last, and associates are also encouraged to retrieve supplies for themselves and their families.
"Harris Teeter is grateful to help our associates and loyal shoppers protect themselves and our communities against COVID-19," said Paige Pauroso, communications specialist for Harris Teeter. "We have many accessible stores across the southeast and invite our customers to pick up free non-surgical respirator masks for their household, while supplies last."
Here's what customers should know:
- Up to three (3) free non-surgical N95 masks are available to every person/customer.
- In every Harris Teeter store with a pharmacy, simply look for the branded display or ask an associate for assistance.
- To learn more about the importance of masking, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus
- To learn how to properly put on and remove the non-surgical N95 mask, visit here and here.
"Harris Teeter is incredibly proud to be part of the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history," said Casey Killough, Harris Teeter's Director of Pharmacy and HBC. "Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated continue to be the top defense tools in our nation's fight against COVID-19."
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination or booster appointment at a local Harris Teeter pharmacy, please visit our Pharmacy website.
Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.
