DEDHAM, Mass., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MindWise Innovations – a nonprofit providing behavioral health services and combatting suicide – announced today that men's care company Harry's has committed $200,000 to their Screening Program, helping connect more than 100,000 men with mental health and substance use screening tools, which is especially critical during the COVID-19 crisis.
Harry's dedicates 1% of annual sales toward their social mission of promoting better mental healthcare for men. The MindWise Screening program increases prevention through early identification of mental health and substance use issues – a crucial need for men, who are less likely to seek support but more likely to die by suicide. With the goal of fostering psychological safety, the program helps organizations prioritize awareness efforts, while maximizing investments in employee wellness.
"The isolation of COVID-19 highlights the need for mental health and substance misuse resources," said MindWise SVP Bryan Kohl. "We are committed to helping organizations like Harry's support the behavioral health of their employees and customers globally."
"More than ever, people need easy access to mental health resources. For men in particular, the barrier of entry is understanding where to get help," said Harry's Head of Social Impact Maggie Hureau. "Through our partnership with MindWise, we're connecting men to resources by emphasizing the first step: trusted anonymous screening."
If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text ACT to 741741.
MindWise Innovations is a nonprofit organization that provides behavioral health services and suicide prevention, offering a suite of digital tools designed to support early intervention, education, and crisis management.
ABOUT HARRY'S: We founded Harry's because buying shaving supplies was a really bad customer experience, and the products themselves were overpriced and over-designed.
We built a brand that's more relatable, thoughtful, and real, and we've begun to address the same challenge across other categories in men's care.
Our goal is to always put our customers first, which means being available however they want to shop – whether that's Harrys.com, mass retail, or one of our specialty partners – and giving to organizations that promote better mental health care for men. We are committed to giving $5 million to help 500,000 men by 2021.