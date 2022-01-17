COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TMS Health and Wellness today announced the launch of its Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy clinic in Costa Mesa, California, as an effective option for those seeking treatment of anxiety, depression, and many other conditions. TMS Therapy is an FDA-approved non-invasive and drug-free method and is covered by most PPO insurances and Medicare. Dr. Eppele's team has been successfully providing this life-changing therapy since 2010 and has achieved an 89% success rate when it comes to Major Depressive Disorder symptoms. The clinic offers a new way for those who are battling depression, anxiety, addiction, or chronic pain to deal with their condition.
"Quite often we encounter patients who have dealt with anxiety, depression, or both for a long period of time, and who feel that nothing will reduce their symptoms," says Dr. Claudia Eppele M.D., founder and Chief Medical Officer at TMS Health and Wellness.
"The ability to reduce their depression and anxiety in as little as four weeks — through the use of magnetic fields to stimulate the mood center of the brain — is very gratifying."
TMS Health and Wellness is a holistic-focused practice that offers the following services:
· TMS Therapy
· Anxiety Treatment
· Depression Treatment
· OCD Treatment
· Addiction Treatment
· Chronic Pain Management
· ADD / ADHD Treatment
· Corporate Mindfulness
· Concierge Medicine
· Homeopathic Treatments
· Neurofeedback Therapy
· Psychiatry
· Cognitive Therapy
· Psychotherapy
· Family / Group Therapy
· Coaching Psychiatrist
The TMS Health and Wellness team was assembled by Harvard-trained TMS specialist, Dr. Claudia Eppele, M.D. The practice has rapidly grown to become one of the country's premier centers for TMS Therapy. With a success rate of over 89% regarding the reduction of symptoms, TMS Health and Wellness offers the highest possible quality of service for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder.
At TMS Health and Wellness, the goal is to treat the "whole person", recognizing that people are more than just the conditions that ail them. The clinic's unique approach to wellness enhances standard care by augmenting TMS therapy with various inner resource tools and natural remedies such as meditation, mindful self-compassion, homeopathy and aromatherapy. This supports the end treatment goal of offering non-drug alternative treatments that actually work.
TMS Health and Wellness continues to advance treatment alternatives by offering both rTMS and Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (dTMS), utilizing the latest H-coil technology. Through TMS treatment, the brain begins to heal itself.
TMS Therapy is performed by prescription only under the supervision of a doctor while patients remain awake and alert. TMS is a non-medicinal, non-invasive treatment for Depression. TMS Health and Wellness enhances TMS by incorporating research-based protocols, life coaching skills, and meditation. TMS Therapy is FDA-approved, non-invasive, and well tolerated. Patients receive four to six weeks of daily treatment. The non-drug therapy has no side effects and is covered by most insurance policies.
TMS Therapy is available now. For more information visit the TMS Health and Wellness website.
Dr. Eppele can be made available for select in-person interviews with television news media in the Orange County, CA area and select Zoom interviews with media outlets nationwide.
About TMS Health and Wellness: Founded by Harvard-trained doctor, Claudia Eppele M.D., TMS Health and Wellness is one of the nation's premier Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy centers. Practitioners use magnetic systems to impact the brain's mood center and provide results in as little as eight weeks.
Media Contact
Dr. Claudia Eppele, MD, TMS Health and Wellness, 1 855-867-5551, info@tmshealthandwellness.com
SOURCE TMS Health and Wellness