COSTA MESA, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TMS Health and Wellness today announced the launch of the clinic's newest form of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) protocol, Intermittent Theta-Burst Stimulation (iTBS), similar to the Stanford Accelerated Intelligent Neuromodulation Therapy (SAINT). SAINT is a specific version of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy that leverages well-established Intermittent Theta-Burst Stimulation (iTBS, established early 2000s), and is approved by the FDA for the treatment of depression, now available at TMS Health and Wellness in Costa Mesa, California. This is an effective option for those seeking treatment for depression and are not able to commit to the longer daily protocol for 36 treatments.
TMS Therapy is an FDA-approved non-invasive and drug-free method. Although this latest protocol is not yet covered by insurance, the 36-daily TMS treatment protocol is covered by most PPO insurances and Medicare. Dr. Claudia Eppele's team has been successfully providing this life-changing and other TMS therapies since 2010 and has achieved an 89% success rate when it comes to Major Depressive Disorder symptoms. The clinic continues to offer new ways for those who are battling depression, anxiety, addiction, OCD, tinnitus, traumatic brain injuries, chronic pain, or other neurological disorders to minimize their symptoms.
"We commonly find patients who have dealt with anxiety, depression, or both for a long period of time and assume virtually nothing can relieve their symptoms," says Dr. Claudia Eppele, M.D., founder and Chief Medical Officer at TMS Health and Wellness. "But for the first time, by using iTBS with an fMRI, we can reduce depression symptoms in as little as one week — through magnetic stimulation of the mood center of the brain for just a few minutes at a time, several times per day."
The research regarding SAINT was conducted during the Stanford University study, where over 20 individuals that fit the criteria for severe depression volunteered to participate. The volunteers had not responded to treatment with antidepressant medications. Scientists in the study used imaging technology (fMRI) to determine the part of the brain they would target. By discovering which parts of the brain are underactive (or overactive), they were able to re-balance them with electromagnetic frequencies using a TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) machine. By equalizing parts of the brain, the symptoms of depression were reduced, and the patient was able to achieve remission.
Benefits of SAINT or iTBS for Depression Treatment:
- The procedure only takes one week to complete.
- Participants see results within a few days from the treatment's first administration.
- iTBS and fMRI are safe with no side effects.
- Currently, iTBS is becoming one of the best Neuromodulation treatments for depression, ranking above Electroconvulsive Therapy and more convenient than conventional TMS therapy.
- Another advantage of protocols similar to the Stanford Accelerated Intelligent Neuromodulation Therapy is that they target a specific point of the brain, making the treatment targeted and more effective.
- iTBS/SAINT could provide a means of rapidly ensuring the safety of patients who have suicidal ideations in emergency settings due to its short duration and rapid effectiveness.
While many individuals do not respond to antidepressants — the combined protocol of iTBS and fMRI targeting is a tenable choice for everyone suffering from depression.
Theta-Burst Stimulation (iTBS) differs from rTMS and cTMS in some key ways. Theta-Burst Stimulation is a protocol of TMS with treatments lasting approximately three minutes due to higher frequency and amplitude (power) applied versus rTMS or cTMS (continuous stimulation) at lower frequencies and power over a longer time. In the early-2000s, theta-burst experiments ranged from one time per day for three minutes up to several times a day for three minutes, compared to the FDA approved rTMS protocol in 2010 of 37 minutes once a day for 36 treatments (usually one time per day over approximately six to eight weeks). Dr. Eppele has been applying variations of the iTBS protocol for just over 10 years.
TMS Health and Wellness differs slightly in that it incorporates both iTBS protocols along with the use of an fMRI scan for individualized targeting treatment, therefore making the treatment that much more effective. The theta-burst protocol delivers a higher frequency and power of magnetic stimulation, allowing for treatment times to be shorter with similar results to rTMS (36 daily treatments vs. 8-10 treatments for 5 days).
People suffering from depression are prone to experience bouts of suicidal ideation. They need to seek immediate help and should always contact 911 or go to their local hospital to stabilize and consult with their psychiatrist before seeking other treatment options. While antidepressants are good, they lack the swiftness provided by iTBS. According to Stanford scientists, this new protocol works faster than traditional TMS and provides a swift response to the symptoms of depression.
TMS Health and Wellness is a holistic-focused practice that offers the following services:
TMS Therapy
- Psychiatry
- Anxiety Treatment
- Depression Treatment
- OCD Treatment
- Addiction Treatment
- Chronic Pain Management
- ADD / ADHD Treatment
- Corporate Mindfulness - (Individual and group guided meditation sessions)
- Concierge Medicine
- Homeopathic Treatments
- Neurofeedback Therapy
- Cognitive Therapy (Full qEEG scan for customized therapy)
- Psychotherapy
- Family / Group Therapy
- Coaching Psychiatrist
- Traumatic brain injury
- Hormonal testing and optimization
- Bio-identical hormone replacement therapy for menopause and low testosterone
The TMS Health and Wellness team was assembled by Harvard-trained TMS specialist, Dr. Claudia Eppele, M.D. The practice has rapidly grown to become one of the country's premier centers for TMS Therapy. The clinic's unique approach to wellness enhances standard care by augmenting TMS therapy with various inner resource tools and natural remedies such as meditation, mindful self-compassion, homeopathy, and aromatherapy. This supports the end treatment goal of offering non-drug alternative treatments that actually work.
TMS Health and Wellness continues to advance treatment alternatives by offering iTBS, rTMS/cTMS, and Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (dTMS). Through TMS treatment, the brain begins to heal itself naturally.
TMS Therapy is performed by prescription only under the supervision of a doctor while patients remain awake and alert. TMS is a non-medicinal, non-invasive treatment for depression. TMS Health and Wellness enhances TMS by incorporating research-based protocols, life coaching skills, and meditation. TMS Therapy is FDA-approved, non-invasive, and well-tolerated. Patients receive four to six weeks of daily treatment. The non-drug therapy has no side effects and is covered by most insurance policies.
iTBS appointments are available now. For more information, visit the TMS Health and Wellness website.
Dr. Eppele can be made available for select in-person interviews with television news media in the Orange County, CA area and select Zoom interviews with media outlets worldwide.
About TMS Health and Wellness: Founded by Harvard-trained doctor, Claudia Eppele M.D., TMS Health and Wellness is one of the nation's premier Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy centers. Practitioners use magnetic systems to impact the brain's mood center and provide results in as little as eight weeks. The clinic specializes in both iTBS and rTMS treatments and all other forms of non-invasive and natural therapies for depression and anxiety.
Media Contact
Dr. Claudia Eppele, M.D., TMS Health and Wellness, 1 (855) 867-5551, info@tmshealthandwellness.com
SOURCE TMS Health and Wellness