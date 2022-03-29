The 2022 Delaware Heart Ball Campaign to Raise Funds for Local Cardiovascular Research & Education
WILMINGTON, Del., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harvey, Hanna & Associates, Inc. and The American Heart Association is pleased to announce that Thomas J. Hanna and his wife Dr. Lexie Hanna DVM will Co-Chair the 2021-22 Delaware Heart Ball. The Southern Delaware Heart Ball will be held on Friday April 22nd at the Hyatt Place Dewey Beach and the Wilmington Heart Ball will take place on June 9th at the Hyatt Place Wilmington Riverfront.
Mr. Hanna serves as the President of Harvey Hanna & Associates, Inc. (HHA), a real estate development company based in Newport, DE which works to pair entrepreneurial spirit and market expertise in commercial redevelopment with community involvement and enrichment. Along with HHA Chairman E. Thomas Harvey III (Thom), Mr. Hanna has directed the portfolio growth from a modest 30,000 square feet of total space in 1996 to its current scale of over 3 million square feet of space. In 2008, Mr. Hanna created and established the Delaware KIDS Fund, a Harvey Hanna sponsored 501-c-3 non-profit charitable organization designed to assist local Delaware Kids in Distressed Situations. As a Ball for All sponsor, Harvey Hanna & Associates encourages all Heart Ball attendees to donate a ball or PE equipment to the campaign so that children from across our state have ample equipment and opportunity to enjoy daily physical activity. "Many in our area are aware of my family's deep personal connection to Heart health and Stroke care. I jumped at the opportunity to channel some of that emotional energy into this amazing cause here in Delaware", said Thomas J. Hanna, 2022 Heart & Stroke Ball Co-Chair.
Each year, during the Heart Ball, the American Heart Association honors a community member with the James H. Gilliam, Jr. Award for their significant contributions to the health, welfare and benefit of the Delaware community. This year, the award will be given to Alan and Ellen Levin of Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach.
"In addition to their support of hypertension control efforts in Delaware, the Levin family has supported Nemours Children's Hospital, Beebe Healthcare, the Delaware Fallen Heroes Scholarship, and many other non-profit organizations across the state. Through their many philanthropic efforts, Mr. and Mrs. Levin have had a tremendous impact on Delaware. We can now proudly add the 2022 James H. Gilliam, Jr. Award to Alan and Ellen's long list of community accomplishments," explains E. Thomas Harvey, III, American Heart Association Delaware Board Chair.
"The Delaware Heart Ball is one of our community's most significant events," says David Morris, Executive Director of the American Heart Association in Delaware. "The Heart Ball raises awareness and significant funds for cardiovascular issues in our community, and it also celebrates the results of our research, advocacy and educational programs at work," Morris continues.
All funds raised through the Heart Ball campaign will support the American Heart Association, which funds public and professional education, advocacy, and scientific research. Research funded by the association has yielded important discoveries such as CPR, life-extending drugs, pacemakers, bypass surgery, surgical techniques to repair heart defects and more.
Under Dr. and Mr. Hanna's leadership, the 2021-22 Heart Ball Executive Leadership Team includes:
Mike Dickinson, SoDel Concepts
Vince DiFonzo and Drew DiFonzo, TKo Hospitality
Jessica Dost, Ryan Kennedy, and William Lower of HHA
Kelly Wiechecki, Christiana Care, Center for Heart & Vascular Health
Kevin Worsh, BNY Mellon Wealth Management
Mike Pfeifer, 1440 Film Co.
Bobbie Redefer, Cape Henlopen School District
Kimberly Hoffman, Morris James LLP.
The Heart Ball is an important component of the American Heart Association's mission: to Be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives for ALL!
For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Tracie Slade at tracie.slade@heart.org
For more information, please visit our event site
###
Media Contact
Ryan Kennedy, Harvey, Hanna & Associates, Inc., 3023239300, rkennedy@harveyhanna.com
SOURCE Harvey, Hanna & Associates, Inc.