File Your Claim by June 30, 2020.
Please Read This Notice Carefully. Your Rights May Be Affected.
What is this about?
Purdue U.S.
If you think you've been hurt by Purdue Pharma L.P., a U.S. limited partnership, its general partner and its subsidiaries, including Imbrium Therapeutics L.P., Adlon Therapeutics L.P., Greenfield BioVentures L.P., Avrio Health L.P., Rhodes Technologies, and Rhodes Pharmaceuticals L.P. (collectively, "Purdue U.S."), or Purdue U.S. prescription opioids, like OxyContin, or other prescription opioids produced, marketed or sold by Purdue U.S., you can file a claim for compensation in the Purdue U.S. bankruptcy proceeding. The deadline to file a claim against Purdue U.S. is June 30, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Purdue Canada
Purdue Pharma (Canada), Purdue Frederick Inc. (Canada) and Purdue Pharma Inc. (Canada) (collectively, "Purdue Canada") are not Debtors and are not subject to the Purdue U.S. bankruptcy proceeding. If you have a claim only against Purdue Canada, you are not required to file or submit a Proof of Claim Form in the Purdue U.S. bankruptcy proceeding. Certain claims against Purdue Canada remain subject to an existing Canadian settlement approval process.
What is a claim and who can file?
A "claim" means a right to seek payment or other compensation. You must file a proof of claim form so that it is actually received by the deadline. It can be filed by you, by a legal guardian, by survivors, or by relatives of people who have died or are disabled. All Personal Injury Claimant Proof of Claim Forms and any supporting documentation submitted with those forms will be kept highly confidential and will not be made available to the public. You do not need a lawyer to file a proof of claim for you.
Additionally, partnerships, corporations, joint ventures, trusts, governmental units, and first nation and indigenous governments or bands may also file a proof of claim against Purdue U.S.
Go to www.PurduePharmaClaims.com to find a complete list of instructions on how to file a claim. You will also find a list of the opioids produced, marketed or sold by Purdue U.S.
You should file a Proof of Claim even if a settlement is contemplated in the Purdue U.S. bankruptcy proceeding so that your claim can be considered as part of any settlement. You should also file a Proof of Claim even if there is a pending class action settlement related to your claim.
Who does this affect and what are my rights?
If you think you've suffered harm from Purdue U.S. prescription opioids, you have the right to file a claim even if you may also have received reimbursement from insurance. Examples of claims that may be filed in the Purdue U.S. bankruptcy proceeding include death, addiction or dependence, lost wages, loss of spousal relationship benefit for things like child-rearing, enjoyment of life, etc., or Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (sometimes referred to as "NAS"), among others.
The deadline to file a claim against Purdue U.S. is June 30, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. If you do not file a claim against Purdue U.S. by the deadline, you will lose the right to file a claim against Purdue U.S., and you will lose any right to seek payment or compensation you may have had from Purdue U.S. Proof of Claim Forms, a list of opioids produced, marketed or sold by Purdue U.S., and instructions for how to file a claim are online at www.PurduePharmaClaims.com. You can also request a claim form by mail, email or phone:
Purdue Pharma Claims Processing Center
c/o Prime Clerk LLC
850 Third Avenue, Ste. 412, Brooklyn, NY 11232
Email: purduepharmainfo@primeclerk.com
Phone: 1.844.217.0912
This is only a summary of the information.
For more information concerning the Purdue U.S. bankruptcy proceeding, Frequently Asked Questions, Proof of Claim Forms, examples of personal injury and other claims that can be filed, instructions on how to file a claim, and important documents including the Bar Date Notice, visit www.PurduePharmaClaims.com, or call 1.844.217.0912. For information related to the recognition proceedings ongoing in Canada in respect of Purdue U.S., please visit https://www.ey.com/ca/purduepharma for important information and documents.