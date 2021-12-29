PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The international blockchain development company, HashCash Consultants conceptualizes a blockchain-powered pharmacology system to fight drug fraud.
Counterfeit drugs or drug fraud is one of the most trying challenges in pharmacology. In the HashCash designed pharma system, drugs can be represented as cryptographic tokens fed into the tracking systems. Since blockchain is time-stamped, tamper-resistant, and verifiable, drug fraudulence can be easily detected once the drug supply chain process is appropriately handled by a Private/Consortium blockchain platform governed by a Proof of Drug Authenticity protocol.
"The experimental model aptly solves the worldwide problem of drug fraudulence," remarked blockchain pioneer and HashCash Chief, Raj Chowdhury.
"This also indicates that blockchain applications across industries can eliminate most security and fraudulence issues."
This model features among the other conceptual models theorized by the research and development team at HashCash Consultants that serve as a pointer to the utility of blockchain across industries. Battling counterfeits and fraudulence my means of technology should have a significant impact on the global economy and social welfare.
HashCash has recently announced a partnership project building a digital identity laboratory. It has also commenced a blockchain-powered loyalty platform creation for a US-based retail brand. HashCash endeavors to acquire the top spot among blockchain companies in the US.
"Blockchain applications should be incorporated in the healthcare and pharma industries since their operations contribute to population health and mortality," added Chowdhury. Indeed, the systems must be redesigned with blockchain technology in the background to ensure that the machinery performs to its full potential.
