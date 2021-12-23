PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global blockchain development company HashCash Consultants announces its foray into DNA genome sequencing by building a prototype that will safeguard a person's genetic information with blockchain technology.
Genomic technologies have made significant progress over the past few years. The reduction in expenses with better access to this growing technology has contributed to an improvement in healthcare efficiency as well as social well-being. Recent developments resulted in the creation of ideal conditions for medical research facilitating disease identification and the effective development of medications. Besides, blockchain incorporation is key to the foundation of a secure ecosystem, enabling the process of sharing confidential genomic data without privacy concerns.
HashCash CEO and blockchain pioneer, Raj Chowdhury, describes the gravity of blockchain implementation in genomic research, stating, "Medical research professionals use genomic mapping to get a better picture of the underlying mechanisms for rare and common illnesses such as Alzheimer's, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Blockchain's asymmetric cryptography empowers users with powerful data encryption."
A frontrunner in blockchain development, HashCash's recent venture will expedite genetic data transactions. The recipient receives a private key for decrypting the genetic information. The human genome consists of an estimated 3 billion base pairs or 1.5 GB of data. Inherent blockchain traits prevent access to non-permitted third parties, ensuring privacy.
"Blockchain is in the forefront of disruptive modern-day innovations with a scope of implementation across countless domains. Its incorporation in genetic research will encourage trust and transparency, boosting medical advancements to greater heights," concluded Chowdhury.
HashCash-designed solutions are deployed in more than 26 countries. The company acquired the top spot among blockchain developers in a recent international list compiled by a global business research firm. The US-based organization is also actively involved in research, being involved in strategic alliances for the construction of a Biometric DI Lab, and a Space Commodities Exchange.
Genomic research is witnessing tremendous growth, and contributing significantly to associated fields. Combining DNA research with its expertise in blockchains, HashCash focuses on a positive global contribution, powered by technology.
