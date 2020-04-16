NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Havas Health & You (HH&Y) today announces two senior appointments. Denise Henry has been named as a Group President, HH&Y, charged initially with overseeing Havas Life Metro NYC and Chicago. In addition, Suketu Patel has been elevated to Global Chief Medical Officer of HH&Y. Both roles begin April 20 of this year.
Denise is a decorated leader in health and wellness communications. She most recently acted as the Director of HealthWork, a joint venture between BBDO and CDM, as well as Chief Strategy Officer for CDM globally. She has worked on numbers of industry-leading projects and was a member of MM&M's Hall of Femme in 2017, as well as an HBA Luminary just last year. In her new role, Denise will be reporting directly to Donna Murphy, Global CEO of HH&Y.
Denise states, "HH&Y is the unmistakable category leader as we look towards the future of health and wellness. Recent events have reminded us all deeply why these industries are as crucial as they are, and I am excited to join the team at HH&Y to help shape what the future of these categories looks like. I couldn't be more pleased to be joining such an innovative and passionate team that operates authentically with people at the heart of all that they do."
"We're planning now for what we call the 'new normal'," adds Donna Murphy, "what this means is a paradigm where individual and collective health and wellness continues as the leading priority across industries, where health technology plays an even larger role than it does today, and where we work cross-category for the betterment of wellbeing globally. We're focused now on shaping this reality alongside our partners and clients, with the ultimate goal of supporting the best possible health outcomes around the world. To do this, we need world-leading experts. Denise and Suketu both bring profound and necessary skill and expertise as we look forward, and will add great value as leaders."
Suketu has more than 15 years of experience as a global medical director, launching and revitalizing brands, and working across a range of therapeutic areas including oncology, neurology, genetics, and rare disease. In his new position, he will focus on elevating the role of medical across the network. As HH&Y seeks to better connect with institutions and leverage advanced data as much as possible, expertise in medical has become more important than ever. Suketu has been part of the agency evolution of Havas Life Metro and during his tenure at Havas Health & You, has had the opportunity to work with offices across North and South America, Europe and Asia. He has partnered closely with brands from small biotech to large pharma. Suketu states, "HH&Y leads with innovation, unafraid to be the company that steps first. I look forward to working with our global medical teams to help advance the way we work, and to communicate science in new ways. I'm thrilled to continue my career within the Havas family."
