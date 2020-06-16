NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Life, the customer-centric life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), and Benefitfocus, the technology platform driving rapid innovation for employers and health plans, are today announcing a partnership that allows more individuals to digitally purchase the financial protection they need. As a result of the partnership, Salary Protection is now accessible to the millions of individuals whose employers use the Benefitfocus Benefit Catalog.
Issued by MassMutual subsidiary C.M. Life and developed in collaboration with key reinsurance partner SCOR Global Life, Salary Protection is a new term life insurance policy that pays an employee's beneficiary an amount equal to the policyholder's paycheck every month — for up to 15 years after initial purchase — if they were to pass away during the coverage period. Salary Protection provides more robust coverage amounts than other group life insurance policies, which generally pay out only 1 or 2 times the employee's annual salary.
"At Haven Life, we're focused on making life insurance not only more simple, but also more convenient to purchase," said co-founder and CEO Yaron Ben-Zvi. "With Benefitfocus' extensive reach, far more individuals can now purchase a life insurance product that will help provide their family with stability when they need it most. Because it mirrors an employee's monthly paycheck and can be bought during their open enrollment, Salary Protection takes the confusion out of knowing when and how much life insurance to purchase."
Salary Protection is also portable, so if a policyholder changes jobs, they can take their coverage with them. The product is individually underwritten to help ensure affordability and can be purchased entirely online through Benefitfocus' Benefit Catalog. Once an application is submitted, if approved, coverage will start with the employee's other annual benefits. The monthly premiums are then deducted from the employee's paycheck post-taxes.
"Benefitfocus is committed to sourcing and securing the products and services that improve lives with benefits. We offer the industry's largest benefit catalog so our customers can provide their employees with all the resources they need to care for themselves and their families," said Benefitfocus President & CEO, Ray August. "Adding Haven Life's Salary Protection to our Benefit Catalog provides a new and important life insurance product that employers can seamlessly access and directly provide to employees. We're proud to partner with an innovator like Haven Life, who cares so deeply about making life insurance more accessible for everyone."
To learn more about partnering with Haven Life or to offer Salary Protection to your employees, please visit our partners page or email HavenLifePartners@havenlife.com.
About Haven Life
Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is re-thinking how people financially protect the ones they love. Haven Life is committed to delivering exceptional products, delightful purchasing experiences, and meaningful moments of service to the modern life insurance customer.
Salary Protection is a Term Life Insurance Policy (ICC20DTW 0120, in certain states, including NC) issued by the C.M. Life Insurance Company, Enfield, CT 06082 and offered exclusively through the Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC. Policy and rider form numbers and features may vary by state and may not be available in all states. Our Agency license number in California is OK71922 and in Arkansas 100139527.
About Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers for life. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully designed services enable employers, insurance brokers, health plans and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver health, wealth, property and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.
About SCOR SE
SCOR, the fourth largest reinsurer in the world, provides insurance companies with a diversified and innovative range of solutions and services to control and manage risk. Using its experience and expertise ("The Art & Science of Risk"), SCOR provides cutting-edge financial solutions, analytics tools and services in all areas related to risk—in Life & Health insurance (longevity, mortality, LTC, etc.) as well as in P&C insurance (natural catastrophes, agriculture, industry, transport, engineering, etc.). For more information, please visit www.scor.com.