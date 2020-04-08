CLEVELAND, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GenomOncology, LLC announced today that the Hawaii Pathologists' Laboratory (HPL) has selected the GenomOncology Pathology Workbench to provide analysis services for the assay for their new Precision Medicine program.
Hawaii Pathologists' Laboratory has recently become a certified member of MD Anderson Cancer Center Network, and is establishing a new grassroots Precision Medicine program to further advance the level of cancer care in Hawaii. HPL will work with multiple vendors to build this lab from the ground up to ensure the successful implementation of their precision medicine program. As part of this new launch, HPL has chosen to roll out GenomOncology's Pathology Workbench with their Precision Medicine program to handle the validation and support for the TSO500. This program is scheduled to launch Summer 2020.
GenomOncology's Pathology Workbench leverages the GO Precision Oncology Platform (POP), an augmented intelligence stack that houses an extensive set of complex rules, annotations, and ontologies, to facilitate the transformation and interpretation of various data sets. GenomOncology's Pathology Workbench will enable the Hawaii Pathologists' Laboratory team to consume this available data within POP to make informed variant interpretations and treatment recommendations through a highly automated and flexible review workflow for the assay.
"As Molecular Pathology labs continue to scale, management of these assays can be an overwhelming challenge, especially if a lab is using multiple tools and databases. Our solution is designed to reduce this lab overhead through direct integration with current infrastructure, creating an automated, seamless flow of data. The GenomOncology Pathology Workbench also provides a single, integrated database of more than 15 variant annotations to support review and analysis, with fully customizable reports available for case output." - Brad Wertz, CEO of GenomOncology.
About GenomOncology
GenomOncology is a healthcare software company that develops software-based solutions for precision oncology to measurably impact patient treatment options. GenomOncology focuses on providing real-time decision support at the point-of-care to accelerate personalized medicine and improve patient outcomes. Through the integration of genomics, technology, and data, GenomOncology offers a full suite of end-to-end solutions that provide enhanced treatment support. Learn more at www.genomoncology.com.
