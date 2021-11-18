HONOLULU, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hawaiian Choice has launched its much-anticipated Black Friday Deal early and is offering "Buy 2 Get 1 Free" on its entire line of Hawaiian CBD products. CBD tinctures, CBD topicals, and CBD edibles can all be mixed and matched. Customers can put any three products in their cart and the least expensive will be free.
This is the company's largest sale ever and its early release is intended to help people avoid the anxiety of shopping over Thanksgiving weekend.
"As a health and wellness company, the last thing we want is to create Black Friday shopping stress," said the brand's creative director, Jennifer Carlile.
"Our Hawaiian CBD oil products are all infused with real tropical fruits, essential oils, or honey, and will make people feel like they've been transported to a luxurious Hawaiian spa," she said.
In fact, Hawaiian Choice products are sold at the Four Seasons Maui, Hyatt Andaz Wailea and in more than 200 locations from New York to Tokyo to the Mariana Islands.
In addition to the buy two get one free Black Friday sale, Hawaiian Choice is also giving away their CBD Real Fruit Jellies. Customers who spend $100 get a free box of CBD jellies (worth $18.95). For every $50 they spend beyond that they receive another free box.
"Our CBD jellies are a grown-up version of the CBD gummy. They're vegan and made of real Maui pineapple, passion fruit, and a hint of turmeric. With 25mg broad spectrum Hawaiian CBD in each gummy, they offer a lot of relaxation and relief," Carlile said.
"They also make great stocking stuffers," she said.
Hawaiian Choice CBD is widely seen as a giftable CBD option. The brand was recently featured in an L.A. Weekly article with the headline: "What's the best CBD to give as a gift? Hawaiian Choice CBD's flavor and feel are like an island vacation." You can see L.A. Weekly's CBD gift guide here.
The Los Angeles area newspaper highlights the organic and wild gathered all-natural ingredients in Hawaiian Choice CBD products and their superior taste and feel. The high-end spa-like quality of their products as well as the fact all the CBD is broad spectrum (Zero THC) makes them ideal for everyone from weight lifters to grandmas. Hawaiian CBD from hemp grown on the slopes of dormant volcano Haleakala on Maui also offers a special sense of calm, balance, and relief from daily pains and stresses.
Hawaiian Choice offers four unique CBD oil tinctures: Relax (for calm and sleep), Relief (for soreness and discomfort), Active (for exercise and appetite control), and Focus (to aid concentration and alertness). All tinctures are infused with pineapple, passion fruit, hibiscus, noni, and Big Island honey. Unique blends of terpenes determine their different effects.
For those shopping for a dog or cat, they have a Pet CBD "fit for humans, formulated for pets" that contains the same premium quality broad spectrum CBD as their other products. The difference is that it's dosed for canine and feline friends, comes with a dropper instead of a spray cap for precision dosing, and is free of terpenes or fruit extracts that could upset an animal. Pet owners will also be happy that it has a dosing chart by weight on the package for ease.
For those with aching joints or over-exercised muscles, Hawaiian Choice's CBD Topical Gel will hit the mark. Its weightless, non-greasy, non-sticky formula and fresh (but neither masculine nor feminine) scent makes it an ideal gift for a wide range of people. It offers a gently cooling feel and is scented with super premium eucalyptus and lemongrass extracts from the Hamakua Coast on the Big Island of Hawaii.
Lastly, their CBD Real Fruit Jellies are the only pâte de fruit to contain CBD. A pâte de fruit is a French confectionary made of a concentrated fruit paste. Hawaiian Choice's version is a Hawaiian take on the French delicacy, but it has all the same hallmarks of a pure, natural, real fruit jelly candy that is 100% vegan, non-GMO, and low in sugar. They have a flavor and texture similar to a fruit leather and are tangy and sweet. With 25mg CBD per jelly and four jellies per box, they offer a lot of relaxation in a couple bites.
Hawaiian Choice was established in 2017 and is the sister brand of Rare Cannabinoid Company which was founded in the first quarter of 2020. While Hawaiian Choice focuses on broad spectrum Hawaiian CBD products infused with real Hawaiian botanicals, Rare Cannabinoid Company offers a wide range of pure rare cannabinoids, 1:1 blends, and gummies. Rare Cannabinoid Company sells THCV, Delta-8-THC, CBDV, CBG, CBN, CBC, and CBDA pure oil tinctures, full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD, 1:1 blends of rare cannabinoids CBN, CBG, CBC, and THCV with CBD, and THCV gummies, CBG gummies, CBN gummies, CBD gummies and Variety Bundles of rare cannabinoid gummies.
