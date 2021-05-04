DALLAS, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homecare HomebaseSM (HCHB), CellTrak and Addus™ HomeCare have recently announced a new software development partnership to build the industry's first integrated, enterprise-level solution for all types of home-based care. The solution will enable agencies to enhance their patient experience, support growth through increased client capture and meet the growing challenges of value-based care. HCHB & CellTrak will be positioned to provide a broader set of home-based solutions that allows both companies to better serve agencies across evolving post-acute care models.
In partnership with CellTrak, HCHB will build on its existing enterprise architecture to create a fully integrated platform extension, with industry-leading point-of-care, scheduling, workflow automation and back-office technology. The goal is to empower the delivery of exceptional personal care services while also providing the same level of operational and regulatory excellence that HCHB is known for today. As Medicare and private insurers see improved clinical outcomes and significant cost savings with expanded services, this new solution will create a longitudinal patient record and better manage patients, caregivers, and schedules for the long run.
"No other market solution has the proven enterprise scale, performance, security and stability that we offer," said Scott Decker, CEO of Homecare Homebase. "Our industry expertise combined with CellTrak's market leading personal care front-end will allow us to break new ground with broader care coordination and smoother transitions for patients as they move in and out of various levels of home-based care." The new venture will provide an additional point of care option for HCHB clients delivering personal care services and will capitalize on CellTrak's Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) solutions, which support a "BYOD" strategy that allows customers to choose and use both mobile iOS and Android devices.
Both HCHB and Addus had been working with CellTrak and have been very happy with the technology, service, and customer relationship. "As we surveyed the personal care space, agencies were consistently and uniquely positive on their use of CellTrak at the point of care. No other vendor in this space has demonstrated the depth of functionality and scalability we needed for enhanced personal care type services" said Scott Pattillo, Chief Strategy Officer at Homecare Homebase.
"We're thrilled to be working with HCHB and Addus HomeCare to move the industry forward," said Andy Kaboff, Founder & Chief Revenue Officer, CellTrak. "Our new partnership will not only empower exceptional patient care but add even more value for our agency customers as they increase services to patients and follow them along their longer-term care journey."
The three companies, who have already devoted thousands of hours of research and prep for the solution, will be devoting extensive resources towards development with rollouts across the entire Addus enterprise starting in the first part of 2022.
About Homecare Homebase, LLC
Homecare Homebase is a Dallas-based software leader offering hosted, cloud-based solutions to streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Our customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians, and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting, and improved revenue cycle management. Founded by industry veterans in 1999, the company is now part of the Hearst Health network. For more information visit http://www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1– 866 – 535-HCHB (4242).
About Hearst Health
The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85 percent of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 103 million home health visits and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.
About CellTrak
CellTrak, used by leading providers from home care, hospice and behavioral health agencies, offers a mobile app, interactive voice response (IVR) system, and web portal that uniquely includes data analytics and real-time messaging to give providers the ability to manage, monitor and connect with field caregivers to improve outcomes. Over 500 million visits have been electronically verified by CellTrak across the US, UK, and Canada by over 130,000 caregivers. CellTrak's strategic partnerships with the leading EMRs and EVV aggregators allows for easy implementations and delivery of the best of breed solutions in the industry. For more information, visit http://www.celltrak.com.
About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus HomeCare's consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus HomeCare's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers, and private individuals. Addus HomeCare currently provides home care services to approximately 44,000 consumers through 208 locations across 22 states. For more information, please visit http://www.addus.com.
