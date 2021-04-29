BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Apr. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With ever-changing documentation rules and new coding challenges introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic, strong physician documentation is more important than ever. However, physicians aren't always familiar with payers' expectations or all the ICD-10 requirements related to medical necessity and clinical validation. The Association of Clinical Documentation Integrity Specialists (ACDIS) is pleased to announce the launch of ACDIS Physician PRO, a new, comprehensive online tool designed specifically to address this disparity.
Accessible from any smartphone, tablet, desktop, or laptop, ACDIS Physician PRO helps physicians find information quicker, increase productivity, ensure accuracy, and minimize denial risk. With real-time updates, plus the latest detail, explanation, and trusted content from the ACDIS team, physicians can stay informed and at the forefront of the CDI industry.
ACDIS CDI Education Director Laurie Prescott, RN, MSN, CCDS, CDIP, CRC, CCDS-O, says, "ACDIS Physician PRO enables physicians to have access to guidance-related diagnostic criteria, documentation requirements, and a range of diagnoses at their fingertips—perfect for when physicians are rounding, consulting on cases, or seeing patients."
In addition to accessing information anywhere, anytime, ACDIS Physician PRO is equipped with customization features to fit the needs of physicians and facilities alike. By incorporating personalized notes and bookmarks alongside each clinical condition, physicians can easily view organizational policies and definitions all on a single page.
Prescott adds, "It's also perfect for linking conditions as appropriate, for example sepsis to shock or acute respiratory failure to acute respiratory distress syndrome."
For more information about ACDIS Physician PRO, visit https://hcmarketplace.com/acdis-physician-pro.
If you're interested in a demo or access for multiple users, please contact Customer Service at 615-724-7200, or e-mail customerservice@hcpro.com.
About HCPro
For over 34 years, HCPro has specialized in providing the latest healthcare regulatory information through industry-leading publications, continuing education, online coding platforms, instructor-led training, events, consulting services, and more to deliver consistent training, achieve compliance, and maximize workflow efficiencies, resulting in measurable performance and financial improvements. Visit http://www.hcpro.com/.
About ACDIS
ACDIS is the nation's only association dedicated to the CDI profession. As the premier healthcare community of CDI professionals, ACDIS shares the latest tips, tools, and strategies to implement successful CDI programs. ACDIS also provides continuing education, certifications, training, networking events, CDI resources, and opportunities for professional growth. Learn more at https://acdis.org/.
