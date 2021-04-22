BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For years, HCPro instructors have traveled to different cities across the country, welcoming learners for two to five days of intensive Boot Camp classes on topics critical to revenue cycle management—from Medicare compliance to clinical documentation, medical coding, and more.
While the COVID-19 pandemic suspended in-person classroom training, HCPro instructors knew that the content shared during these continuing education opportunities had never been more critical. So, they tailored their curriculum and delivery to learning in a virtual environment.
HCPro's live virtual Boot Camps combine the convenience and safety of learning from home or at an office with the benefits of real-time instruction. HCPro instructors engage with learners, share insightful examples from their own experiences in healthcare settings, and facilitate networking in an immersive virtual experience.
"Virtual education is no longer reading static slides or listening to boring educational sessions," says Shannon McCall, RHIA, CCS, CCS-P, CPC, CPC-I, CEMC, CRC, CCDS, CCDS-O, HCPro's Director of HIM/Coding. She adds, "As an instructor we are engaging, animated and use interactive visual teaching techniques to provide a unique learning experience for all attendees."
Laurie Prescott, MSN, RN, CCDS, CDIP, CRC, CCDS-O, clinical documentation integrity (CDI) education director for the Association of Clinical Documentation Integrity Specialists (ACDIS), a division of HCPro, echoes McCall's sentiments. "As instructors, we have consciously worked to continue this positive exchange and value interaction on these live virtual programs. Attendees can unmute and ask questions, share their point of view, or communicate within the chat pod. As with any class format we teach, engagement is key."
If you're interested in learning more about which HCPro Boot Camps are offered in a live, virtual instructor-led format, visit https://hcmarketplace.com/product-type/boot-camps.
And for those who believe there's no substitute for in-person education, HCPro will resume in-person courses beginning in the summer of 2021.
Regarding COVID-19 safety for in-person training, HCPro provides updates event websites with the latest guidelines and advisements for meetings as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as state and local mandates.
