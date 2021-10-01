BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HCPro is proud to release the 2022 edition of the ACDIS Pocket Guide, an essential resource for clinical documentation integrity (CDI) professionals. The ACDIS Pocket Guide includes updates to clinical diagnostic standards, Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting, ICD-10-CM codes, CMS-HCCs, and CDI critical thinking tips to help CDI professionals perform their job efficiently and effectively.
Backed by the expertise of the Association of Clinical Documentation Integrity Specialists (ACDIS), the ACDIS Pocket Guide is co-written by HCPro's CDI Education Director Laurie Prescott, RN, MSN, CCDS, CDIP, CRC, CCDS-O, and a practicing physician steeped in the latest physician documentation terminology, James Manz, MD, CCDS-O.
"I am involved with a number of ACDIS products, but I am most proud of the ACDIS Pocket Guide," Prescott says. "I have applied a lifetime of experience in the creation of this book from my years in nursing, compliance, CDI and the role of educator. This book is designed to assist in these areas and identify opportunities to improve accuracy in capturing each patient's unique story."
The 2022 ACDIS Pocket Guide offers the latest information on:
- FY 2022 guidelines
- Final rule changes
- AHA 2022 Coding Clinic guidance
- COVID-19-related updates
- Detailed clinical definitions, diagnostic criteria, and treatment protocols for conditions new to the Pocket Guide
- And more
To order the 2022 ACDIS Pocket Guide, visit https://hcmarketplace.com/2022-acdis-pocket-guide.
This information will also be available through the interactive, customizable online tool ACDIS PRO. This interactive application allows CDI professionals to access all their favorite CDI information anywhere, anytime with its smart search functionality, real-time updates, personalized notes and bookmarks, and Web-responsive design for use on any smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop. To learn more, visit https://hcmarketplace.com/acdis-pro.
Questions? Contact an HCPro Customer Service representative at 1-800-650-6787 or customerservice@hcpro.com.
About HCPro
For over 34 years, HCPro has specialized in providing the latest healthcare knowledge through industry-leading publications, continuing education, online decision-support platforms, instructor-led training, events, and more to deliver consistent training, achieve compliance, and maximize workflow efficiencies, resulting in measurable performance and financial improvements. Visit http://www.hcpro.com/.
About ACDIS
The Association of Clinical Documentation Integrity Specialists (ACDIS) is the nation's only association dedicated to the CDI profession. As the premier healthcare community of CDI professionals, ACDIS shares the latest tips, tools, and strategies to implement successful CDI programs. ACDIS also provides continuing education, certifications, training, networking events, CDI resources, and opportunities for professional growth. Learn more at https://acdis.org/.
Media Contact
Press Team, HCPro, 1-978-624-4568, press@simplifycompliance.com
Customer Service, HCPro, 1-800-650-6787, customerservice@hcpro.com
SOURCE HCPro