BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As healthcare organizations rely more than ever revenue integrity professionals, the community recognizes the positive impact these professionals have on compliance and financial outcomes. The National Association of Healthcare Revenue Integrity (NAHRI) is excited to host its fourth annual Revenue Integrity Week June 7‒11.
This week of national recognition is a time to:
- Acknowledge the unique and valuable contributions of revenue integrity professionals in the healthcare setting
- Increase public awareness of the revenue integrity profession
- Celebrate the diligence and dedication of revenue integrity professionals
This year's theme is "Discover the Revenue Integrity Universe." The association's 2021 downloadable toolkit includes posters, logos, activities, fact sheets and more to help healthcare organizations plan your own Revenue Integrity Week celebration. For more information, visit https://nahri.org/ri-week/revenue-integrity-week.
"During Revenue Integrity Week, we encourage you to celebrate the invaluable contributions revenue integrity and revenue cycle professionals have on the healthcare landscape." says Jaclyn Fitzgerald, CHRI, director of NAHRI. "It's also the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the free resources, research reports, education, and exclusive discounts NAHRI will be offering throughout the week."
The basis of the revenue integrity profession is to prevent the recurrence of issues that can cause revenue leakage and/or compliance risks through effective, efficient, replicable processes and internal controls across the continuum of patient care. In essence, revenue integrity professionals help physicians ensure compliance in billing and documentation by performing chargemaster maintenance, reviewing charges, and applying sound financial practices to withstand audits at any time.
NAHRI is committed to helping revenue integrity professionals excel in their roles and elevate the profession.
As part of the Revenue Integrity Week celebration, nominate a peer to thank them for their valuable contributions to the field and for the ways they have helped others at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3DHLF39.
Certificates of recognition will be distributed to all who are nominated and will be published on the NAHRI website, the Revenue Integrity Insider, and NAHRI Journal. All nominees and nominators will be entered into a drawing with the winners announced June 7-11.
About NAHRI
The National Association of Healthcare Revenue Integrity (NAHRI) is the nation's only association dedicated to the revenue integrity profession. Launched in August 2017, the mission of NAHRI is to enhance the revenue integrity profession through standards, advocacy, networking, and the promotion of shared knowledge and resources. Learn more and become a member at https://nahri.org
About HCPro
For over 34 years, HCPro, a division of Simplify Compliance LLC has specialized in providing the latest healthcare regulatory information through industry-leading publications, continuing education, online coding platforms, instructor-led training, events, consulting services, and more to deliver consistent training, achieve compliance, and maximize workflow efficiencies, resulting in measurable performance and financial improvements. Visit http://www.hcpro.com/.
Media Contact
