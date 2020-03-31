TIOGA, Texas, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healing Springs Ranch (HSR), is an internationally recognized residential treatment center known for its integrative work with adults striving to awaken their best selves while many times also recovering from both process and/or substance addiction.
Through "Life Works Foundation," (LWF) it will share these answers based on both their research and experience with our communities, families, and corporations.
Many of our friends, families, businesses, and even we are at risk of loss of income, relationships, and missing out on great opportunities in life because of challenges with such things as depression, anxiety, addiction, or lack of proper coaching. Yet, with the right treatment, experiences, education, and coaching, it can be prevented.
Finding the right help isn't always that easy. We've seen how hard it can be to find the right treatment, searching for answers while suffering for months or even years from untreated trauma, anxiety, addiction or depression. We also know it can be equally as hard to find the right training to help our companies, friends, and loved ones reach their full potential at work, in relationships, and life.
We're not alone in our struggle. Even our schools, first responders, correction facilities, and corporations, are challenged to find the right approach that addresses both social-emotional health while also tapping into and maintaining one's full potential. HSR believes they have found the answer to both challenges and has created a way to share those answers with us.
"We were all born to live a life full of meaning, rewarding relationships, and success. The Foundation will help all of us of any age, group, or profession, improve our mental and physical health, focus, productivity, performance, relationships, and work life balance," said John Edmonson, MS, LPC-S, Executive Director of Life Works Foundation, and Director of Wellness at Healing Springs Ranch.
"In addition, the Foundation will help find resources for target groups, professionals, and individuals that meet the criterion for treatment or coaching, yet lack the financial resources to receive it and or to assist them in reaching their full potential by assisting them in perusing their talent or life purpose," said Melissa Caldwell Engle, MS, LPC, ATR, Clinical Director and Co-founder of Healing Springs Ranch.
"Its research, implementation, and sharing of treatment performance models will be conducted through the establishment of public and private partnerships," said Rachel Graham, MBA, President, and Co-founder of Healing Springs Ranch. "Bringing together the various stakeholders critical to identified areas of need, gather and share data, create and fund sustainable models, and empower the public through education and implementation of findings and result, creating positive change at the community, state, national and global levels."
About Healing Springs Ranch
Tucked away on 80 acres of beautiful and serene lakefront property north of the Dallas Metroplex, HSR offers a truly Integrated Addictions Model, which addresses the underlying issues and unresolved trauma behind most, if not all, self-defeating addictive patterns and co-occurring symptoms and diagnoses.
As an industry leader, HSR is actively involved in conducting on-going research and publication. HSR's mission is to provide more integrated treatment by offering innovative and cutting-edge therapeutic modalities. HSR currently offers ETT ® (Emotional Transformation Therapy), Trauma Model Therapy, and the BALM ® (Be A Loving Mirror) family recovery program. Through research, education and quality services, HSR strives to raise the bar for best practice standards, matching the advances in science and technology to address this national epidemic in both the mental health and addiction fields.
Life Works Wellness (LWW) (a sister company of Healing Springs Ranch) and part of the Elevate Global Partners family of wellness companies, is a new company focused on helping individuals with life balance, optimal performance, and purpose, healthy communication skills, and general personal growth. LWW reaches a broad audience with this powerful mission of a healthy lifestyle and balance for individuals, families and corporate teams.
