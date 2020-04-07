THOROFARE, N.J., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical publisher Healio, announces the launch of the new publication, Healio Psoriatic Disease. The first issue is scheduled to be published this May.
Intended for Dermatologists, Healio Psoriatic Disease is the first publication focused on informing health care professionals about the burden of psoriatic disease and the emerging understanding of psoriasis as a systemic disease.
"Healio has been tracking and reporting on the therapeutic evolution of psoriatic disease for years," said Joan-Marie Stiglich, ELS, Healio's Chief Content Officer. "We are excited to introduce this first-of-its-kind publication, designed to keep dermatologists up to date on developments in the rapidly evolving field of psoriatic disease."
Healio Psoriatic Disease will feature coverage of the latest peer-reviewed research, meeting news highlights and FDA approvals. Moreover, guideline overviews, therapeutic dosing schedules and expert perspectives will provide valuable insight and guidance on the psoriatic disease landscape.
About Healio
Healio is a multichannel information platform, providing health care specialists with tailored news, information and education in support of their daily practice of medicine. An in-depth, clinical information resource, Healio brings together award-winning news reporting with expert perspectives, dynamic video, podcasts, Q&A columns, CME and other custom educational activities, blogs, peer-reviewed journals and a wide range of popular medical book titles all in one place. For more information, visit Healio.com.
