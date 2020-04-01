JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 national crisis, Healogics®, the nation's wound healing expert, is proud to announce the launch of a Telehealth Program. The program is available immediately to Healogics' 600+ Wound Care Centers and the associated 4,000 wound care providers, providing a means and set of protocols for continuity of care specific to chronically wounded patients during this crisis.
"We recognize the important role wound care treatments have on our patient population and the impact on the health system if wound patients go untreated," said Allan Woodward, President, Hospital and Physician Services. "Our clinical and operational teams have worked very hard to advance our program to offer Telehealth wound care services to our patients and hospital partners."
Healogics' data has shown that patients suffering from untreated wounds are twenty times more likely to end up in the emergency room or admitted to the hospital. Healogics is committed to treating patients during this pandemic, while keeping them safe in their own home when necessary. As such, included in the program is the implementation of a predictive model that highlights the 30 percent of patients most likely to be hospitalized without advanced wound treatment.
"This allows our centers to be selective about the patients we bring in for physical visits, allowing us to optimally space patients without overcrowding the center," said Dr. William Ennis, Healogics Chief Medical Officer. "Patients with wounds are complex and already compromised, many patients with chronic wounds have three or more comorbidities. Often, an untreated wound exacerbates the underlying comorbidities, requiring additional medical services, treatments and interventions. We implemented the Telehealth Program to reduce hospitalizations and infections for patients with non-healing wounds during this unprecedented time with the Coronavirus outbreak."
The Telehealth Program provides the necessary workflow and expertise to evaluate patients remotely and limit additional strain on the hospital system during the COVID-19 outbreak.
About Healogics
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation's wound healing expert. Last year over 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a nationwide network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. The Healogics team is made up of almost 3,000 employees, 4,000 affiliated physicians and a Healogics Specialty Physician practice group of nearly 300. In addition to the company's network of outpatient Centers, Healogics partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds, and provides inpatient consults at more than 80 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative, an effort launched in 2017 to provide peer-reviewed research, recognizes the value and relevance of big data and advanced analytics to drive continuous, collaborative learning towards a better understanding of how to efficiently utilize healthcare resources for patients with wounds. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.