BOCA RATON, Fla., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Advocates Network, Inc. has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care staffing organization's commitment to providing qualified staff for safe and quality patient care.
Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. Health Care Staffing Services Certification demonstrates Health Advocates Network's efforts to address how qualifications and competencies of staff are determined, placement of staff and how their performance is monitored.
"Health Care Staffing Services Certification recognizes health care staffing firms committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care," said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend Health Advocates Network for using certification to strengthen its program structure and management framework, as well as to enhance its staff recruitment and development processes."
Health Advocates Network recruits and retains medical professionals to supplement the staffing needs of healthcare facilities nationwide. The company places RNs, LPNs, LVNs, CNAs, and allied and advanced practice healthcare professionals in a variety of facility shifts, including travel, contract, temp-to-perm, and per diem. Health Advocates Network is dedicated to providing quality care and committed to staffing devoted healthcare professionals in a variety of settings, while maintaining its high standard of service.
"Our foundation, from the very beginning, has been grounded in a commitment to quality," said Lynne Mathews, RN, Chief Operating Officer at Health Advocates Network. "The entire team is honored to have our commitment recognized by achieving The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification."
According to The Joint Commission, its Health Care Staffing Services Certification program focuses on a company's ability to provide competent staffing services and evaluates performance, continuing education and training, placement criteria, and other areas.
A critical aspect of The Joint Commission's philosophy is performance measurement and improvement. The Joint Commission expects staffing firms to continuously monitor key quality indicators and take steps to strive for improvement. This philosophy fits directly into Health Advocates Network's core value of continuous improvement.
About The Joint Commission
An independent, not-for-profit organization, The Joint Commission accredits and certifies health care organizations and programs in the United States. Joint Commission accreditation and certification is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality that reflects an organization's commitment to meeting critical performance standards. More information is available at: http://www.jointcommission.org/.
About Health Advocates Network
Founded in January 2020, a provider of quality staffing solutions to healthcare systems nationwide, Health Advocates Network is led by experienced and respected health care staffing executives driven to propel the organization in becoming one of the most successful staffing companies in the nation. The company is built on a foundation of excellence, guided by its core values of quality and career advocacy. Health Advocates Network is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.hanstaff.com.
